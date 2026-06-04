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Homeindiatamil nadu

Mekedatu dam row: BJP accuses Vijay of 'mortgaging' Tamil Nadu's rights for Congress alliance

The BJP leader also slammed TVK’s decision to support Congress for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, claiming it exposed Vijay’s “desperation” to stay aligned with the grand old party.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressTamil NaduRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsTVK

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