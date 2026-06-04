Mekedatu dam row: BJP accuses Vijay of 'mortgaging' Tamil Nadu's rights for Congress alliance

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Thursday accused the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)</a> of “mortgaging” the state’s rights on the contentious <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mekedatu-dam">Mekedatu dam</a> issue by allotting the lone <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> seat to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>.</p>.<p>State BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy alleged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> was deliberately fuelling the Mekedatu row to divert attention from factionalism within the Congress party.</p>.<p>“To cover up the internal factional fights within Congress, D K Shivakumar is systematically reigniting the Mekedatu issue and creating unnecessary tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Thirupathy said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He further criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> for not condemning the Karnataka government over the proposed dam project.</p>.<p>“Despite knowing the impact the Mekedatu project could have on Tamil Nadu, Vijay has remained silent. This is a betrayal of Tamil Nadu’s interests,” he said.</p>.<p>The BJP leader also slammed TVK’s decision to support Congress for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, claiming it exposed Vijay’s “desperation” to stay aligned with the grand old party.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay directs officials to expedite legal steps on Mekedatu dam row involving Karnataka.<p>“Instead of distancing himself from Congress, which is pushing ahead with the Mekedatu dam project, Vijay has handed over a Rajya Sabha seat to the party. It is shameful to trade away Tamil sentiments and Tamil Nadu’s rights for political convenience,” Thirupathy alleged.</p>.<p>The remarks come days after Shivakumar welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Tamil Nadu government’s review petition against the Mekedatu project on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cauvery-river">Cauvery river</a>. He had said Karnataka was preparing to submit a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.</p>.<p>The proposed Mekedatu project, planned near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring regions while also generating 400 MW of power. Tamil Nadu, however, has consistently opposed the project, fearing it could affect the state’s share of Cauvery water. </p>.<p>The political controversy also follows TVK chief Vijay’s June 3 announcement that his party would allocate the lone Rajya Sabha seat to Congress after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> leader C Ve Shanmugam vacated the post following his victory in the Mailam Assembly bypoll.</p>