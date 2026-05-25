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Homeindiatamil nadu

Mekedatu dam row: DMK indulging in 'cheap politics', says Congress leader Tagore

Earlier, DMK principal secretary K N Nehru lashed out at the Congress party in 'neighbouring Karnataka' and accused it being "arrogant" and "betraying" Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:18 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:18 IST
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaMekedatu dam

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