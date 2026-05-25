<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>and DMK were caught taking potshots at each other on Monday. B Manickam Tagore took to his social media account and slammed the DMK for targeting Congress on the Mekedatu dam issue, accusing the Dravidian major of indulging in "cheap politics".</p><p>Earlier, DMK principal secretary K N Nehru lashed out at the Congress party in 'neighbouring Karnataka' and accused it being "arrogant" and "betraying" Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Tagore replied saying, "Mr Nehru, when we were with you 20 days ago, there was no accusation. Today, you are suddenly targeting the Congress. This is cheap politics."</p>.Palaniswami demands Tamil Nadu govt to announce stance on Mekedatu issue.<p>Karnataka leaders, Tagore said on 'X', were fighting for their people. "Tamil Nadu Congress will always stand for the farmers of Tamil Nadu. Will fight. We will do whatever needs to be done to protect the rights of Cauvery," he said, tagging Nehru’s statement issued by the DMK.</p>.<p>Tagore, who is also Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha, reminded the DMK that former TNCC chief Vazhapadi K Ramamurthy resigned from the post of Union Minister to protect Tamil Nadu’s interest. "Don’t forget (this) history. We do not want this cheap politics," he said.</p>.<p>The Congress, which had won 5 seats in the April 23 Assembly election contesting in alliance with the DMK, severed ties with it and joined the TVK government. Two of its legislators have been made ministers in the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Cabinet.</p>.<p>On May 24, Nehru said in a statement that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remarks on constructing the Mekedatu dam were "arrogant" and "betrayal" of Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Nehru said as per the Supreme Court order, no construction activity could be done at Mekedatu without the prior permission of the lower riparian states.</p>.<p>The DMK principal secretary claimed Shivakumar had said that Tamil Nadu has no right to object to the dam "and this shows his arrogant attitude." "Looks like he has made such remarks thinking that a weak coalition government is in place in Tamil Nadu. He has made these audacious remarks thinking there will be no opposition since his Congress party is part of the government in the state," Nehru said in the statement. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>