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Mekedatu dam row: TN CM Vijay urges officials to fast-track legal action

As opposition parties mounted pressure on the new TVK government to act, Vijay met with senior ministers and experts from various sectors to discuss the issue.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMekedatuJoseph Vijay

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