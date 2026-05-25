Mekedatu dam row: TN CM Vijay urges officials to fast-track legal action

<p>Chennai: Amid Karnataka planning to start work on constructing a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> on Monday directed officials to continue to pursue legal action to uphold the state’s right on the issue. </p><p>The review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister came on a day the Supreme Court rejected a review plea filed by Tamil Nadu government against the November, 2025 judgment that declined to consider its petition against the project. </p>.Vijay Sethupathi requests CM Vijay to launch OTT platform, increase ticket prices.<p>As opposition parties mounted pressure on the new TVK government to act, Chief Minister Vijay met with senior ministers and experts from various sectors to discuss the issue. An official release said the meeting was apprised about the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government in opposing Karnataka’s plans. </p><p>“Taking these judgments into consideration, the Chief Minister directed officials concerned that subsequent actions to be taken after detailed legal consultation be expedited,” the release added. </p><p>Karnataka proposed to construct a reservoir with a capacity of 67.16 tmcft in Mekedatu across River Cauvery to provide drinking water for Bengaluru. However, Tamil Nadu says Karnataka cannot proceed with the project without the permission of the lower riparian state. TN also believes the project will obstruct natural flow of water from Karnataka and the two states have been waging a legal battle over the issue. </p><p>While Tamil Nadu believes the project will be detrimental to the interests of farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, who are entirely dependent on Cauvery water, but Karnataka feels otherwise saying it will be beneficial to the neighbouring state.</p>