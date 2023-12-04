Meme storm infuses wit into Chennai's flood misery

Chennai: Memes turned into lifeboats of wit and humour amid Chennai's water woes caused by Cyclone Michaung on Monday. Social media platforms Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, were flooded with a barrage of witty, sarcastic, stoic, and downright serious memes depicting the city's plight.

The now-famous crocodile casually strolling in Perungalauthur, a suburb 30km south of Chennai, swiftly became the star of various memes after the viral video surfaced on Monday morning.

Pictorial and video memes hilariously highlighted the "lakes" that emerged in inundated subways. Some ingenious creations even humorously compared water streaming into road craters to the grandeur of Niagara Falls. Meanwhile, a few cheeky memes took playful jabs at the ironically named flooded "Lake view" apartments.

As boats navigated the inundated streets to rescue stranded citizens by afternoon, memes emerged, suggesting that for Chennai residents, the preferred mode of December transportation would be a boat ride.