<p>Chennai: With rains pounding various parts of Tamil Nadu, the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 feet for the seventh time in 2025. </p><p>Due to increase in inflow, the discharge from Mettur dam will be increased from 1,000 cusecs to 20,000 cusecs through Dam power house and Tunnel power house. </p><p>As a result, the Public Works Department (PWD) issued a flood alert warning to Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore.</p><p>It asked people living on the banks of Cauvery and low lying areas to be alert and to move to safer place and all precautionary measures may be taken for safety and security of their lives and properties. </p><p>At 4 pm on Saturday, the water level at the dam stood at 120 feet, while the inflow stood at 19,229 cusecs. </p><p>This is the seventh time that the 91-year-old Stanley Reservoir has achieved FRL this year. The sluices of the Mettur Dam was opened on June 12 for irrigation of kuruvai (short-term) crops in the fertile Cauvery Delta region. </p><p>The dam, built in 1934 during the British regime, is usually opened on June 12 for cultivation of kuruvai but it has missed the deadline many times in the past. </p>