Mettur Dam achieves Full Reservoir Level (FRL) for 7th time this year

Due to increase in inflow, the discharge from Mettur dam will be increased from 1,000 cusecs to 20,000 cusecs through Dam power house and Tunnel power house.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 13:42 IST
Published 20 October 2025, 13:42 IST
