Mettur dam filling up fast, thanks to heavy rains in catchment areas in Karnataka

With rains in the catchment areas receding, the inflow in Biligundlu decreased to 45,000 cusecs on Wednesday. However, independent weather blogger K Srikanth said the storage is expected to hit 75 tmcft by the end of July with widespread heavy rains likely for the next couple of days.

“Mettur storage has touched just short of 50 TMC today morning. The next couple of days may see reduced inflow as Karnataka has opted to stock up to the brim across its Cauvery basin dams,” Srikanth said.

The water level crossing 90 feet at the Mettur dam has brought smiles on the faces of farmers in the Cauvery delta region who are waiting for the past few weeks for the sluices of the reservoir to be opened. Water from the dam for cultivation of kuruvai (short-term crop) is generally opened on June 12, but it wasn’t this year due to non-availability of adequate amounts of water.

Farmers’ welfare organisations in the region expressed the hope that the dam will be opened once it reaches 90 feet. “We hope to get Cauvery water at least in the first week of August so that we can save some kuruvai and start preparing for samba (long-term crop). We believe the government will consider releasing water once the water level breaches ” a farmers’ association leader told DH.