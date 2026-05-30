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Homeindiatamil nadu

Migrant labourer beaten to death by mob in Tamil Nadu for 'misbehaving' with woman

A group of relatives and some locals gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted Das, who later succumbed to injuries.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 04:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeMigrant worker

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