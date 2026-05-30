Migrant labourer beaten to death by mob in Tamil Nadu for 'misbehaving' with woman

<p>Chennai: A migrant labourer was beaten to death by a mob in Thiruvallur district after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The victim has been identified as Prosenjit Das (35), who along with six labourers from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam</a> came to Thiruvallur in search of a job and were staying in a rented room, they said.</p>.Kerala's unfolding migrant story.<p>Initial probe revealed that Das, who was under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with a woman under the pretext of asking for drinking water at her residence. However, the woman was forced to shut the door and go inside her house for safety.</p>.<p>When the accused began damaging the windows with a knife, the woman called her relatives. A group of relatives and some locals gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted Das, who later succumbed to injuries.</p>.<p>A case has been registered and investigation is on. </p>