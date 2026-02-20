<p>Chennai: Claiming that flow of ganja into <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Tamil%20Nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> has been prevalent even during the previous AIADMK regime, State Minister T M Anbarasan said the state government is taking stringent measures to curb the sale of contraband across the state.</p>.<p>Addressing a meeting on Thursday night, Anbarasan claimed that thousands of people from northern states arrive in Chennai everyday and some among them bring small quantities of ganja into Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>He accused the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Aiadmk">AIADMK</a> government of "failing" to take effective measures to check the spread of ganja during its regime, leading to the present situation.</p>.AIADMK can only make poll promises, but it is DMK that implements: Minister Thangam Thennarasu.<p>"A minimum of 10,000 people come to the city and each and everyone of them bring at least 1 or 2 kgs of ganja with them. With the help of police we are also taking stringent measures to control the sale of ganja" he said.</p>.<p>Anbarasan further claimed that Tamil Nadu is the only state to have imposed a ban on ganja, adding that no such ban exists in any other states.</p>.<p>Earlier, flaying the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Anbarasan said the senior AIADMK leader has spoken for more than three hours during the ongoing assembly session, alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.</p>.<p>"It is because of these AIADMK people, this State has suffered," he alleged.</p>.<p>His comments come amid continous attacks by Palaniswami on the ruling DMK over law and order, women's safety, alleged rise in drug sales among others. </p>