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Homeindiatamil nadu

Minister Sengottaiyan defends appointment of Venkata Narayana as Tamil Nadu's Delhi representative

Speaking to the reporters in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said appointing government representatives was a policy decision of the government.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNew DelhiVijaysengottaiyan

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