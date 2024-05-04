Missing Tamil Nadu Congress president's charred body found in his farm

Chennai: The charred body of Tirunelveli (East) district Congress President K P K Jayakumar Danasingh has been recovered from his farm in the district on Saturday, two days after he was reported missing.

This has prompted the Opposition parties to point fingers at the ruling DMK over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

The Congress functionary had on April 30 written to the Tirunelveli district Superintendent of Police (SP) N Silambarasan alleging that eight people have issued death threats to him.

He named his own party leaders and accused them of “extorting” money from him in the letter, which Silambarasan said on Saturday was received by him in person.

Danasingh’s half-burnt body was recovered from his farm in Karaichuthupudur on Saturday.

The body was found with hands and legs tied with electric cables. Danasingh's son, Karuthiah Jaffrin, had on May 2 filed a complaint with the police seeking their help in locating his father.

Tirunelveli district police said that seven special teams have been formed to nab the culprits even as it came under attack for “turning a blind eye” to Danasingh’s complaint.

In the hand-written letter, the deceased Congress leader had said that his life was under threat from Ananda Raja - President of a village panchayat, Kuthalingam - a retired government servant, Nanguneri - a Congress MLA, Ruby Manoharan - former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief, K V Thangabalu, and four others.