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MK Stalin accuses Centre of trying to use women's quota as 'weapon,' slams EPS over delimitation

"The women's reservation must be implemented immediately without showing delimitation as a reason," the DMK president said.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 08:00 IST
Tamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKMK StalinEPS

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