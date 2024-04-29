MKU sex scandal: Suspended Nirmala Devi convicted over trafficking girls for sexual favours

Chennai: A local court in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday convicted Nirmala Devi, the suspended assistant professor of a government-aided college who was accused of luring four girl students to offer “sexual favours” for a top official of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).

The case sent shockwaves across the state in April 2018 after Nirmala, who was working at the Devanga Arts and Science College in Aruppukottai, mentioned during a phone conversation with the students that she was seeking the favour for a “Governor-level” official.

After she almost dragged the Raj Bhavan into the issue, the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit called for a rare press conference to dismiss the allegations and plead that he “never saw the face” of the accused professor.

T T Bagavathiammal, the judge of the Fast Track Mahila Court in Srivilliputtur, convicted Nirmala on the charges of attempting to traffic four college girls.

However, two other accused in the case - V Murugan, assistant professor at the MKU and S Karuppasamy, a former research scholar at MKU - were acquitted.