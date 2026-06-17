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Movement on 'right track' to become political party by July: Annamalai after quitting BJP

Annamalai, in a video interaction on a social media platform, said that membership was taking place not only online but also by meeting the people directly.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsK Annamalai

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