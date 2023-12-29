Nadda to release commemorative stamp in recognition of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda will release a commemorative postal stamp on Saturday in recognition of India-origin Tamils' "toil" in establishing the plantation industry and other infrastructure in Sri Lanka, 200 years after they arrived in the island country.

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai said in a statement, "The release of the commemorative postal stamp on the event, 200 years after the arrival of Indian-origin Tamils to Sri Lanka, is a recognition of their toil in establishing the plantation industry and other infrastructure in Sri Lanka after being dispatched to Sri Lanka by the British."

He said the stamp will be received by Senthil Thondaman, the governor of Sri Lanka's Eastern Province.