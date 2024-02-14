Nation shouldn’t lose this asset: SC pushes for expert panel on restarting Vedanta’s copper smelter facility in TN

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested appointing a bipartisan expert committee to take care of concerns of the Tamil Nadu government and Vedanta group to explore the possibility of reopening its copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi, closed since 2018.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud proposed an expert committee can include NEERI, IIT, TNPCB, CPCB, and three environmental experts.

"State is for guardian for its residents, equally, we can't overlook the national interest," the bench said.

The Tamil Nadu government opposed the committee, stating that repeated violations by Vedanta do not warrant a relook at the closure of the plant.

After hearing senior advocate Shyam Divan for the Vedanta group, and senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan and Gopal Sankaranarayan for the Tamil Nadu government and others, the bench said, "We cannot lose sight of the overall national interest".