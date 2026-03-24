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NDA seat-sharing talks apace, DMK-led combine's parleys hit roadblock

The MNM, according to a source in the DMK, is likely to be given two seats and asked to contest on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKNDA

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