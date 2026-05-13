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'NEET be dispensed, fill seats in medical colleges on class 12 marks': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

NEET is a highly emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with over two dozen children taking the extreme step of ending their lives for the fear of appearing for the exam or cracking it.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNEETPaper LeakJoseph Vijay

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