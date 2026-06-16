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NEET retest: Annamalai flays Centre, signals taking up Dravidian politics 

The ex BJP Tamil Nadu chief came down heavily on the Ministry of Education for the 'additional burden' imposed on young students before they undergo an assessment.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNEETK AnnamalaiTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu News

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