NEET retest: Annamalai flays Centre, signals taking up Dravidian politics 

<p>Chennai: Ten days after announcing the launch of his political movement, former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> on Tuesday questioned the BJP-led Union Government over the arrangements for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> retest on June 21, saying the current approach, instead of resolving the problem, risks creating a new set of complications.</p><p>Annamalai, who quit the BJP on June 2, came down heavily on the Ministry of Education for the “additional burden” imposed on young students before they undergo an assessment. </p>.Extensive security measures 'add to pressure' for already stressed NEET students: Annamalai questions 'militarisation' of re-test.<p>The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief’s social media post was laced with sarcasm and criticism of the stringent measures imposed by the ministry to prevent question paper leaks. </p><p>This marks Annamalai’s first direct criticism of his former party since parting ways and his comments were not entirely surprising, as Annamalai had made it clear on June 5 that the BJP was not above criticism and that he would treat every party equally while evaluating their policies.</p><p>The post on the NEET re-examination came a day after Annamalai came under attack from social media users for his frequent use of the term "North Indians" in posts regarding rising crime incidents in Tamil Nadu, with many questioning whether he was mimicking the rhetoric of Dravidian parties. </p><p>Annamalai’s stance on the NEET retest and the law-and-order situation in the state offered a sneak peek into his evolving politics. It appears that he intends to make Tamil Nadu the primary focus of his platform, much like the Dravidian parties, by challenging the BJP on sensitive state subjects like education.</p><p>It could also be because of the realisation that it is only the sub-nationalistic politics that sells in Tamil Nadu. In his resignation letter, Annamalai did mention that national parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood. </p><p>NEET is already a highly emotional issue in Tamil Nadu, where nearly a dozen students have tragically ended their lives either out of fear of appearing for the exam or failing it. The current TVK dispensation mirrors the previous DMK government's opposition to NEET; the state government had previously passed a bill seeking exemption from the exam, which was rejected by the Centre.</p>.<p>“Two-tier CRPF+CISF escort with IAF airlift. Four-layer CCTV with AI surveillance. Biometric and facial recognition before entry. Multiple layers of frisking. Multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the Prime Minister’s Office. Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software,” Annamalai wrote.</p><p> “These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for June 21, 2026,” he added.</p><p>Contending that while every student would appreciate the government's intention to prevent paper leaks, Annamalai argued that intensified scrutiny before entry, extended frisking, and an increase in the overall exam time from 180 minutes to 195 minutes will only add to their “already-ballooning exam pressure.”</p><p>While acknowledging that the existing challenges demand meaningful solutions, Annamalai expressed concern that the approach devised for the NEET retest may ultimately fail to resolve the underlying issues, risking instead the creation of entirely new problems.</p>