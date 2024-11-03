Home
NEET, Sanskrit used to eliminate candidates from backward, rural, underprivileged backgrounds: Udhayanidhi

Stalin also said that in the 1920s, knowing Sanskrit was compulsory to pursue studies in medical education, this led to preventing candidates from backward classes to enroll for the studies.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:11 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 09:11 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNEETDMKUdhayanidhi StalinSanskrit

