<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran on Monday expressed regret for his remarks on actor-politician Vijay and actress Trisha.</p><p>Stating that the remarks came out inadvertently, he said “If someone is hurt by my statement, I express my regret."</p><p>Popular Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan on Monday termed as “distasteful” remarks by the state BJP chief linking her with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay. </p><p>“My client never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the state's political space. My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be,” lawyer Nithyaesh Natraj said in a statement. </p><p>The statement added that Trisha has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics and wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. </p>.Disrespect will be called out: Actor Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief's crass comment.<p>“Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse. It is requested that my client's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her,” the statement added. </p><p>Last week, Nagenthiran had dragged Trisha while criticising Vijay and his style of politics. </p><p>"I pity him as he is inexperienced. He should first come out of Trisha's residence, and he should come out of his residence. He should have a good relationship with the family," Nagenthiran had said. Trisha and Vijay had worked together in many films. </p>