<p>Madurai (Tamil Nadu): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Monday flayed actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> saying his party lacked a clear-cut policy.</p><p>Wondering if Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam really had any policy to approach the people in the upcoming Assembly election, Nagenthran dared the actor to announce the party's policies.</p><p>"Does he have any policy? He has written the (word) policy only on paper. Let him explain his party's policies clearly," the BJP leader told reporters here.</p><p>Earlier, AIADMK senior leader and former state minister Dindigul C Srinivasan asked Vijay to face the Assembly election without invoking the names of AIADMK leaders and former Chief Ministers: M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.</p><p>"If he is dependent on his own strength and identity, then he should stop invoking the legacy of our leaders and refrain from displaying their photos, and then face the election," Srinivasan had told reporters.</p><p>At the press conference after inspecting the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting scheduled for March 1, Nagenthran said Vijay should define his party's policies and principles and then talk about the BJP.</p><p>Blaming the Tamil Nadu government and TVK for the death of 41 people due to stampede in Karur last year, he said the TVK's meeting in Salem last week claimed a life.</p><p>To a question on his controversial comment on Vijay and actress Trisha, the BJP leader said he never meant to hurt anyone.</p><p>Recently, while commenting that Vijay lacked political experience, Nagenthran had suggested that the actor should focus on his family.</p><p>On a charge that the NDA in the state was yet to take a final shape and involved in alliance talks, Nagenthran asked, "Why did DMK MP Kanimozhi meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi? Was it for a compromise? With the Congress demanding a share in power, that party's continuance in the DMK camp has become a question mark."</p><p>Unlike them, the BJP has announced that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will head the NDA in Tamil Nadu and that he would be the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly election, he said.</p><p>"It is the DMK alliance that is yet to take shape. The NDA is a strong force. The 2026 election will see Palaniswami becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Nagenthran added.</p>