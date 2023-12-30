New bus terminus for South-Tamil Nadu bound buses near Chennai

Chennai: Aimed at reducing traffic within the city limits, the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus built a cost of about Rs 400 crore in Kilambakkam on the outskirts of this metropolis, from where government and private buses bound for southern Tamil Nadu, will come into operation on Sunday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the bus terminus, work on which started during the erstwhile AIADMK government, on Saturday by flagging off a few buses owned by the State Express Transport Corporation Limited (SETC).

Stalin also unveiled a statue of his father and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, on whom the bus terminus is named, inside the premises.

The bus terminus, which is built in an area of 89 acres on the National Highway connecting Chennai with Tiruchirapalli and down south, is aimed at reducing traffic within the Chennai city limits.

While Kilambakkam will be the terminus for south-bound buses, vehicles plying to Bengaluru, and Puducherry will continue to operate from the Koyambedu bus terminus. The government is also planning to build a terminus in Tirumazhisai near Poonamallee for buses bound for Vellore, Krishnagiri, Bengaluru, and Dharmapuri to phase out the Koyambedu bus terminus, which is in operation since 2002.