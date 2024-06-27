New international airport likely to come up just 40 km from Bengaluru as Tamil Nadu eyes Hosur

Chennai: Hosur, the flourishing industrial town, located just outside Bengaluru and home to big names like TVS and Tata, will get an airport of its own spread over an area of 2,000 acres, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Thursday.
Making a statement in the Assembly under Rule 110, Stalin said the new airport will be built to handle about 3 crore passengers a year and will further help industrial growth not just in Hosur, but in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts as well.
“I am happy to announce that an international airport will be built in Hosur,” Stalin said.
The announcement fulfils a long-standing demand from industrialists in Hosur who have been batting for an exclusive airport for the city as it currently takes about over two hours to reach the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL).
Businesses in Hosur have been nudging the Tamil Nadu government to build an airport in the industrial city by taking into account the huge potential for freight traffic. The new airport in Hosur is also likely to cater to people living in many areas of south Bengaluru due to their proximity to the Tamil Nadu town.
Hosur is home to about 500 big industries and 3,000 MSMEs and now hosts Tata Electronics Private Limited, a key supplier of Cupertino-based Apple Inc and electric vehicle majors like Ola, Ather, Simple Energy, and TVS motor company.
Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said a airport in Hosur will be a monumental step forward for the region and the project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru.
“With Hosur's excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” Rajaa said.
The government’s plans to run flight operations from a private-owned Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAI), located 14 km from Hosur and 47 km from Bengaluru, ran into rough weather in the past due to a concessionaire agreement signed between BIAL and the Centre that no airport should be constructed within 150 km of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru till 2033.
In 2023, Union Government took off Hosur from the list of airports under the UDAN scheme.
The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) had in 2021 floated a tender seeking a consultant to identify at least three potential sites for setting up of the airport, analyse air traffic growth trends in the past decade in nearby airports, and forecast future traffic for the next 30 years.
“The study was pre-closed in 2022 as there was no point in conducting it when the concessionaire agreement is clear. We are not aware why the Union Government didn’t renew the Hosur route under UDAN. The services can launch if BIAL and TAAI come to an agreement,” a state government source added.
Published 27 June 2024, 06:46 IST