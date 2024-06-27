New international airport likely to come up just 40 km from Bengaluru as Tamil Nadu eyes Hosur

Chennai: Hosur, the flourishing industrial town, located just outside Bengaluru and home to big names like TVS and Tata, will get an airport of its own spread over an area of 2,000 acres, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Thursday.

Making a statement in the Assembly under Rule 110, Stalin said the new airport will be built to handle about 3 crore passengers a year and will further help industrial growth not just in Hosur, but in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts as well.

“I am happy to announce that an international airport will be built in Hosur,” Stalin said.

The announcement fulfils a long-standing demand from industrialists in Hosur who have been batting for an exclusive airport for the city as it currently takes about over two hours to reach the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Businesses in Hosur have been nudging the Tamil Nadu government to build an airport in the industrial city by taking into account the huge potential for freight traffic. The new airport in Hosur is also likely to cater to people living in many areas of south Bengaluru due to their proximity to the Tamil Nadu town.

Hosur is home to about 500 big industries and 3,000 MSMEs and now hosts Tata Electronics Private Limited, a key supplier of Cupertino-based Apple Inc and electric vehicle majors like Ola, Ather, Simple Energy, and TVS motor company.