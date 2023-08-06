New species of Gecko found in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district

Based on these findings, the new species was confirmed as a member of the Hemidactylus acanthopholis sub-clade within the Hemidactylus prashadi clade. The new species is named Hemidactylus multisulcatus. The species name indicates a uniqueshell or bivalve-like enlarged tubercles adorned with multiple grooves. “We speculate the presence of more such hitherto unknown species of Hemidactylus in South India that need to be discovered with dedicated sampling efforts,” said Sayeed.

Notably, the new species exhibits distinct morphological characteristics and unique dorsal scalation, setting it apart from other members of the H. acanthopholis sub-clade. Among the key distinguishing features are its medium body size, the number of dorsal tubercle rows at mid-body, the count of enlarged tubercles in paravertebral rows, the number of femoral pores, and the arrangement of poreless scales separating the left and right series on the femoral-precloacal row in males. Additionally, the number of ventral scales across the belly at mid-body was identified as another important characteristic.