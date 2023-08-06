New species of Gecko found in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district

In a groundbreaking discovery for the field of herpetology, a team of researchers has identified and described a new species of genus Hemidactylus of geckos, from the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.
The team comprises of Wildlife Protection and Research Society (WLPRS), Maharashtra, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Arul Anandar College, Tamil Nadu, Podar International School, Satara, Maharashtra, Help Earth, Assam and InSearch Environmental Solutions (IES), Maharashtra.
This significant finding has been published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Asian Journal of Conservation Biology; it sheds light on the region’s rich biodiversity.
The research, led by Amit Sayyed, involved a comprehensive examination of morphological and molecular evidence.
The members include Samson Kirubakaran, Rahul Khot, Omkar Adhikari, Ayaan Sayyed, Masum Sayyed, Jayaditya Purkayastha, Shubhankar Deshpande, and Shauri Sulakhe.
Through extensive analysis of the ND2 gene, the team observed a remarkable divergence of 8.5–30.9 per cent from other closely related species within the Hemidactylus genus.
Based on these findings, the new species was confirmed as a member of the Hemidactylus acanthopholis sub-clade within the Hemidactylus prashadi clade. The new species is named Hemidactylus multisulcatus. The species name indicates a uniqueshell or bivalve-like enlarged tubercles adorned with multiple grooves. “We speculate the presence of more such hitherto unknown species of Hemidactylus in South India that need to be discovered with dedicated sampling efforts,” said Sayeed.
Notably, the new species exhibits distinct morphological characteristics and unique dorsal scalation, setting it apart from other members of the H. acanthopholis sub-clade. Among the key distinguishing features are its medium body size, the number of dorsal tubercle rows at mid-body, the count of enlarged tubercles in paravertebral rows, the number of femoral pores, and the arrangement of poreless scales separating the left and right series on the femoral-precloacal row in males. Additionally, the number of ventral scales across the belly at mid-body was identified as another important characteristic.
“We are thrilled to announce the discovery of this new species of Hemidactylus in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu,” said Rahul Khot, co-author and Deputy Director of BNHS. This finding not only adds to our understanding of the diverse wildlife in the region but also emphasises the importance of further research in biodiversity conservation,” he added.
The newly discovered Hemidactylus multisulcatus is a testament to our planet’s vast and often unexplored diversity of life forms. The findings underscore the necessity for continued efforts in preserving natural habitats and safeguarding biological diversity.