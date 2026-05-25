<p>In a new twist to the recently concluded Tamil Nadu assembly elections, three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK </a>MLAs met Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar on Monday to tender their resignations.</p><p>The three AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama and Jayakumar, were part of the rebel group led by C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, which voted in favour <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Vijay</a>-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the floor test, defying the party diktat. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to expand cabinet; no place for rebel AIADMK MLAs after CPI(M), VCK warnings .<p>Kumaravel had who won from Maduranthakam, Sathyabama from Dharapuram, and Jayakumar from Perundurai on AIADMK tickets. After submitting their resignations, they also met Tamil Nadu minister and influential TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna at his chamber.</p>.AIADMK suffers vertical split; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets ‘rebel’ group .<p>It is being speculated that they are likely to join the Chief Minister Vijay's party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.</p><p>Currently in the house of 233 (1 seat vacated by CM Vijay as he won from two seats), TVK holds 107 seats and has support of Congress' 5 MLAs, Left Bloc's 4 legislators, VCK and IUML's 2 MLAs each and 1 Independent legislators. </p><p>In the event of these three resignations, the strength of house has been reduced to 230, and the majority mark is 116. If in bypolls, these three seats and one vacated by CM himslef, are won by TVK, Vijay can extend his party's number to 111 falling just 7 short of the absolute majority. </p>