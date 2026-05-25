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Homeindiatamil nadu

New twist in Tamil Nadu: Three AIADMK rebel MLAs tender resignation, meet TVK's Aadhav Arjuna

It is being speculated that they are likely to join the Chief Minister Vijay's party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKJoseph VijayTVK

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