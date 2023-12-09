NGT constitutes high-level panel to arrest oil spillage in Chennai

The bench noted that since the oil has travelled already for 5 kms, it cannot be short of reaching the sea, in which event, it will be absolutely difficult to remove the oil from the water. “Therefore, the learned counsel for the CPCL suggested that the operations can start from the mouth of the river. In the above context, considering the health of the residents, and also the flora and fauna and aquatic life, it would be appropriate for us to constitute a High Level Committee,” the bench said.

The committee which will be headed by the CRA will have the Forests and Environment Secretary, Chairman, TNPCB, and others as members.

The order came after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said there was some stagnant storm water along with oil, adjoining the storm outlet near the South Gate of the CPCL which had contributed to the oil traces. The TNPCB added that the stagnant oil can reach the Buckingham Canal through the culvert and that the CPCL was directed to remove the said floating oil using the gully sucker and they immediately got into action.

Further, the inspecting team also found that there were slight traces of oil coming from the upstream of the CPCL from Kodungaiyur and Tondiarpet areas from IOCL, Tondiarpet Terminal and container terminal, the TNPCB said.

On its part, the Water Resources Department (WRD) said there is a serious threat to the life of the people and the marine organisms, aqua culture by loads of chemical effluents and waste oil spills which are clandestinely discharged into the Buckingham Canal. The WRD also said it is seen visibly that the oil spill or intentional letting of waste soil in the Buckingham Canal and Ennore Creek affected the flora and fauna.

The bench posted the matter to December 12.