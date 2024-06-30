NIA arrests 2 men for 'radicalising' youngsters in Tamil Nadu, 'promoting' Indian laws as anti-Islamic

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested two men, associated with international pan-Islamist organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir, for allegedly radicalising youngsters in Tamil Nadu.

The arrested men have been identified as Abdul Rehman alias Abdul Rahman and Mujibur Rehman alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib, both from Thanjavur district, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The duo, who were arrested following extensive searches at 10 locations in five districts of the southern state, are members of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation that is working to re-establish the Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by the outfit's founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, the NIA said.