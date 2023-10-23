NIA nabs key accused in human-trafficking case involving Sri Lankan nationals

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 39-year-old man, wanted in a human-trafficking case involving Sri Lankan nationals, from Tamil Nadu after a hunt of more than two years, an official said.

Mohamed Imran Khan alias "Haja Najerbheeden", allegedly a key figure in the case, was on the run since June 2021, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the Absconder Tracking Team (ATT) from the NIA's Bengaluru office monitored Khan's movements for the last several months, leading to his arrest from Theni district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The NIA spokesperson said a preliminary investigation has revealed that Khan, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, is a notorious smuggler with a long-standing history of illegal activities in the region.

"He was a fugitive wanted by multiple law-enforcement agencies for his involvement in various illicit operations," the official said.