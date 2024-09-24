Home
NIA raids 11 locations in Tamil Nadu in probe against Hizb-ut-Tahrir

The search was conducted at the houses of people associated with Hizb ut-Tahrir Organization.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 06:02 IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several places in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as part of its probe against the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organisation aspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country, officials said.

They said the searches were being carried out at 11 locations in the state.

The anti-terror agency had in June this year arrested two men associated with the fundamentalist organisation in connection with another case.

Published 24 September 2024, 05:22 IST
