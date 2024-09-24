NIA raids 11 places in Tamil Nadu to probe promotion of anti-India ideology

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as part of its probe into an "anti-election campaign" promoted by the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organisation seeking to establish Islamic rule in the country, an official statement said.

It said officials of the NIA raided the houses of 11 suspects in Chennai, Tambaram and Kanyakumari districts, and seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, unaccounted cash and literature belonging to the Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

The NIA said the searches were conducted as part of a case related to causing and creating disaffection through various social media handles and campaigning against the exercise of the electoral franchise, which is deemed by the Hizb-ut-Tahrir as un-Islamic or 'Haram'.