NIA raids premises of NTK leaders, seizes documents on LTTE

NTK, which eulogises Velupillai Prabhakaran who is believed to have ordered the slaying of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, emerged as the third-largest political party in terms of vote share in the 2021 Assembly polls by garnering nearly 7 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, Karthik filed an urgent writ petition in the Madras High Court against the summons issued to him by the NIA and accused it of “arm-twisting” the party ahead of the 2024 elections. A bench of justices M S Ramesh and Sunder Mohan disposed of the case since NIA submitted that they were not planning to arrest Karthik.

The case was originally registered by the Tamil Nadu Police following the arrest of two men, identified as Naveen Chakravorty and Sanjay Prakash, during vehicle checking in Salem on May 19, 2022. They were arrested after being found in possession of two pistols, ammunition and gun powder.

“Investigations revealed that the duo was inspired by the LTTE and wanted to establish an outfit similar to the LTTE and wage an armed struggle in Tamil Nadu,” the NIA, which took over the case in July 2022, said.