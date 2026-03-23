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Nine cops convicted for custodial death of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu in 2020

In its investigation, the CBI concluded that Jeyaraj and his son Bennix were subjected to brutal torture by the policemen.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsTamil Naducustodial death

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