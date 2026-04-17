<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Nine persons, most of them teachers of a school at Malappuram district in Kerala, were killed and five injured after a vehicle in which they were traveling fell from a ghat road at Valparai near Pollachi in Coimbatore on Friday.<br>Driver Mohammed Fasith and three others were injured. Condition of one child was also reported to be critical.<br><br>A Malayali involved in the rescue operations told the local media that the accident took place at a narrow stretch. The vehicle fell down to around 300 feet down.</p><p>According to the Malappuram district police, the teachers of Palliparamabu Government lower primary school at Pang in Malappuram district and family members of some teachers were also involved in the accident. A cook at the school and her child were also in the tour group.</p>.Man vandalises restaurant, attacks staff over insufficient chicken in fried rice in Kerala.<p>The deceased were identified as Ajitha, 54, Ramala, 52, Suhara, 43, Asha, 41, Sajida, 45, Rukiya, 39, Shakeena, 37, Majeed, 41, and Ishan 12.<br></p><p>A police team from Malappuram and relatives of those met with the accident are proceeding to the location.</p><p>Those associated with the school authorities and local people, the teachers, including the head mistress, went on a tour on Friday morning as it is summer vacation. </p><p>The preliminary information is the traveler vehicle lost control at the 13th hair pin and fell to the eighth hairpin. They were reported to be returning after visiting Valparai. </p><p>There were also unconfirmed reports that except one teacher, all other teachers of the school had gone for the tour.</p>