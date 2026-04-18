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Nine killed in Tamil Nadu road accident; Kerala village mourns loss

The bodies were placed one after another in the school compound for the public to pay their last respects.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduRoad accident

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