Nine more Tamil Nadu fishers arrested by Sri Lanka, Stalin tells Centre

Chennai: Nine fishermen have been arrested, and their two boats have also been taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre on Wednesday and urged quick steps for the release of fishers and their boats.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin sought urgent measures to secure the release of a total of 87 fishermen from the state and 175 boats. On July 22, 2024, nine fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and their two fishing boats were taken into custody by Sri Lankan authorities.