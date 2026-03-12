<p>Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> has denied any talks with the actor-politician Vijay-led TVK for an electoral alliance and said this was "only the media’s imagination." He stated that no such discussions took place and blamed the media for the speculation.</p>.<p>"We have not spoken with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> about the alliance as speculated. Talks on alliance with TVK are purely imaginary and you are spreading it," the AIADMK chief said in reply to a question from reporters in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday night.</p>.Actor Vijay begins TVK candidate interviews for maiden Assembly poll.<p>Asked if ally BJP has engaged the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for a poll pact, Palaniswami said, "As far as our alliance is concerned, we are not talking." </p><p>Speaking to reporters at a hotel after meeting Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and L Murugan, following the NDA rally that was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIADMK leader clarified that the meeting did not revolve around seat-sharing negotiations.</p>.<p>"We have not started the seat-sharing negotiations with our allies. We will inform once the process starts," Palaniswami added.</p>.<p>On Chief Minister M K Stalin’s remark that the upcoming Assembly election was a contest between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK chief said such statements showed that the CM lacked confidence and claimed that Stalin made such remarks as he was unable to directly confront the AIADMK.</p>.<p>He exuded confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA would perform well at the hustings, leading to his party forming the government. </p>