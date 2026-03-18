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No alliance with AIADMK-BJP, will contest independently: Vijay

The speculation also coincided with Vijay’s third appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede case in which 41 people died.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKVijay

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