<p>Putting an end to speculation on the party joining the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Wednesday said he would never compromise on his “secular” credentials and asserted that his party would contest the April 23 assembly elections independently.</p><p>Vijay chose an Iftar ceremony organized by his party to reaffirm that the TVK will enter into an alliance only with political parties that accept his leadership. The actor-politician’s remarks come amid intense speculation that the BJP was involved in back-channel talks with the TVK for an alliance to take on the formidable DMK.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Won't succumb to Delhi': Vijay's TVK was offered CM post and 50% seats, says Aadhav Arjuna.<p>“Ever since we launched TVK, our opponents kept branding us that we are part of this team and that team. And when they realised Vijay is people’s team, they began spreading rumours that I am joining this alliance and that alliance (NDA). This wrong information may have caused confusion in your minds,” Vijay told the iftar ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mamallapuram.</p><p>“Let me make things open and clear. Our party will always be secular. We will never compromise on our secular social justice principles. And let me make it clear that we will form a government on our own. We will not make compromises on this. Don’t believe rumours. By god’s grace, we will achieve what we are aiming for,” Vijay added. </p><p>With Vijay’s categorical announcement, the stage is set for a four-cornered contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, TVK, and Tamil nationalist Naam Tamizhar Katchi. </p><p>Though Vijay has been keeping an arm’s length distance from the BJP, the speculation of the TVK joining the NDA began after the Congress and DMK signed their electoral pact. The rumours got credence last week after a meeting of district secretaries convened by the TVK ended up discussing the alliance question with a majority supporting allying with another party to defeat the DMK. </p><p>The speculation also coincided with Vijay’s third appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Karur stampede case in which 41 people died. </p><p>Despite TVK refuting reports of discussing an alliance with the NDA, the party’s general secretary (election management) Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday night claimed that Vijay was offered 90 seats and Chief Minister’s post on a rotation basis, but the actor-politician refused. </p><p>Though Aadhav didn’t explicitly mention the party that gave the offer, his remarks punctured the TVK’s claims that they never engaged in talks with any party in the NDA for an alliance. </p>