No alliance with AIADMK: Vijay on rumours of an electoral pact

“Our president Vijay clearly explained the principles of the TVK, and clarified his stand on the political and ideological enemies of the party. Our goal is to win the 2026 assembly polls with a majority and we are working towards that goal with a clear strategy,” Anand said.
He asked the people of Tamil Nadu to ignore “untrue” and “false” statements by traditional media and “self-proclaimed” political commentators.
“The political path to be taken by TVK is only for the benefit of the people of Tamil Nadu. We ask people not to take seriously news that is spread only to create confusion in their minds,” the TVK general secretary said.
Vijay’s entry into politics and his anti-DMK stand is being debated intensely in political circles. After Vijay’s speech which hit all the right buttons, the DMK and AIADMK have been focussing more on their party affairs and increasing their presence in the media.
For the past two weeks, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, have been dominating the news cycle in the state by criticising each other almost every day to reinforce that the 2026 elections will still be a “direct fight” between the two.
