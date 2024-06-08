No alliance with BJP for 2026 assembly elections either: AIADMK

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday reiterated that the party will not tie-up with the BJP for the 2026 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, amid heated exchanges between leaders of both parties on how an AIADMK-BJP alliance could have helped win seats in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters in Salem for the first time after the AIADMK faced a rout in the polls, Palaniswami claimed that his party did marginally improve its vote share from 19 per cent in 2019 to 20 per cent in 2024. However, figures show AIADMK’s vote share saw an increase this time because the party contested in 10 seats more this time than it did in 2019.

He also asserted that the AIADMK will “bounce back” from the poll defeat by coming back to power when elections to the state assembly are held in the summer of 2026.