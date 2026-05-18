<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Monday reiterated that there was no change in the two-language policy of Tamil and English and the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> government will continue to follow the state’s long-held policies. </p><p>“Two-language policy is not just a policy of the Tamil Nadu government, it is also one of the fundamental principles of the TVK. We are clear that the state will continue to follow the two-language policy and there is no change in that,” Rajmohan told reporters after a review meeting of the department. </p><p>Asked whether the government will accept the PM-SHRI scheme which insists on a three-language formula, Rajmohan said the state was clear that people should learn Tamil because it is their mother tongue and English for outside communication. “We will discuss thread-bare about other issues and schemes and take a decision,” the minister said. </p>.Explained | CBSE's three-language formula for Class 9: What does it mean, what changes?.<p>His comments came as Students Federation of India (SFI) office-bearers met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who is believed to have told them that his government will never compromise on the two-language formula of Tamil and English. </p><p>The remarks are significant since the previous DMK government fought a running battle with the Union government over denial of funds by the latter for not implementing the three-language formula. </p><p>The development also comes close on the heels of the Union Government sending a reminder to the Tamil Nadu government on joining the PM-SHRI scheme.</p><p>Tamil Nadu has been following a two-language formula since 1968 after the then Chief Minister C N Annadurai rejected the three-language formula, saying government schools in the state will only teach Tamil and English. </p><p>The state government has also said no to implementing the National Education Policy, saying it paves the way for teaching Hindi through the back door. </p>