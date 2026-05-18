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'No change in two-language policy, TVK govt to follow long-held state policies: Tamil Nadu minister

His comments came as SFI office-bearers met CM C Joseph Vijay, who is believed to have told them that his government will never compromise on the two-language formula of Tamil and English.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 15:28 IST
India NewsTamil Nadutwo language policyTVK

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