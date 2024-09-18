No clinching material to show the exact birthday of Tiruvalluvar: Madras High Court

Chennai: Pointing out there was no clinching material to show the exact birth day of Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar, the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition that sought to declare as null and void, the Tamil Nadu government celebrating the bard's birthday on the second day of Tamil month Thai (January).

Justice M Dhandapani dismissed the petition filed by Prof Dr Samy Thiyagarajan, President, Tiruvalluvar Thirunat Khazhagam, which also sought to affirm the Vaikasi (May) month Anusham Natchatram (star) as the saint-poet's birthday.

The judge said the great saint Tiruvalluvar who led a life as codified through his well acclaimed couplets comprised in the compilation 'Tirukkural'. The great work Tirukkural also stands testimony of the great culture of Tamils and also the greatness of the language, which also needs no additional words to be spoken of its rich linguistic and cultural value.