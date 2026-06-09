'No intent to topple TVK govt': DMK leader clarifies Stalin's remark on Vijay's rule

<p>The DMK on Tuesday clarified former Tamil Nadu CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-govt-in-tamil-nadu-may-not-last-even-three-months-claims-dmk-leader-mk-stalin-4030620">M K Stalin's remarks</a> on the TVK government's survival, saying his comments was not about toppling it. DMK senior leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu said there was no "intent to dissolve or topple the government," behind Stalin's remarks.</p><p>On Sunday, Stalin had said, "I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months. However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner."</p><p>Thennarasu claimed "Stalin had stated that we would not criticise the current government for six months and he remarked that the government was proceeding in such a precarious condition that it might not even last three months."</p>.YouTuber Maridhas detained for posting 'critical' videos against TN CM Vijay, TVK govt.<p>"When reporters asked leaders of various political parties about this, they said that the DMK leader should not have spoken that way. In reality, our leader never said the government would collapse, nor is that his stance", Thennarasu further said. </p><p>"This is precisely what the leader (Stalin) highlighted in his speech and not out of any intent to dissolve or topple the government", he said adding that Stalin was pointing at the "cloud of uncertainty" that the TVK is working under.</p><p>Thennarasu also questioned why Vijay was silent over recurring incidents of murders, robberies, machete attacks, drug trafficking, power cuts, farmers' protests and sexual violence. "It was in that context he (Stalin) said one wonders whether the government can even last three months," Thennarasu claimed alleging that "functionaries of the ruling party itself are implicated in various criminal incidents."</p>