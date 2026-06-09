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Homeindiatamil nadu

'No intent to topple TVK govt': DMK leader clarifies Stalin's remark on Vijay's rule

A former minister said there was no "intent to dissolve or topple the government," behind Stalin's remarks.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 08:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K StalinDMKVijay

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