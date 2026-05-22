'No intention to split AIADMK, never aspired for ministerial berth': S P Velumani

<p>Chennai: In a huge climb down, the splinter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK </a>group on Friday said they have no intention to split the party and that it extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) only to reinforce the party’s continued anti-DMK stand. </p><p>Former minister S P Velumani, who is one of the prime movers behind the rebel group, reiterated that there was no doubt that the AIADMK continues to be helmed by Edappadi K Palaniswami. </p>.With rebel AIADMK MLAs facing an existential crisis, return to party fold looks imminent.<p>Velumani also said the rebel group never lobbied for cabinet berths from the TVK and that their support was only to respect the people’s mandate. </p><p>“We have clarified multiple times that we never asked for cabinet berths. Our support for TVK was only to reinforce our anti DMK stand and ensure that the TVK government doesn’t come under the control of the DMK,” Velumani added.</p><p>Velumani’s remarks assume significance as it comes a day after TVK shut the doors on the rebels by not accommodating them in the Cabinet. It was widely speculated that about six to eight rebel MLAs will be accommodated in the Cabinet headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.</p><p>His statement also dropped hints that the rebel MLAs may return to the AIADMK eventually, if not immediately. </p>.AIADMK suffers vertical split; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets ‘rebel’ group .<p>As many as 25 MLAs rebelled against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami immediately after the results and voted in favour of the TVK government on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The group had hoped that Vijay would allot about six to eight Cabinet berths to strengthen his government – the Chief Minister did visit Shanmugam at his office and thanked them for their support.</p><p>The rebel group lost steam quickly with a couple of MLAs shifting their allegiance back to Palaniswami. The rebel group, apparently realizing that they have been cold-shouldered by the TVK, did a climbdown by acknowledging Palaniswami’s leadership and maintaining that their only demand was to convene the General Council to discuss the electoral defeat.</p>