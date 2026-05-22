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'No intention to split AIADMK, never aspired for ministerial berth': S P Velumani

Velumani also said the rebel group never lobbied for cabinet berths from the TVK and that their support was only to respect the people’s mandate.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTVK

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