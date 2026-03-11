Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

No need to panic: PM on LPG shortage due to Iran war

At the rally in Tiruchirapalli, the Prime Minister tore into the DMK accusing it of betraying the people’s mandate the party got in 2021.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNarendra ModiWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us