<p>Chennai: Addressing the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday contended that the Iran war has affected the entire global energy supply chain, while asking people “not to panic and not to believe rumours” and trust in his government which always places the country’s interests above everything. </p><p>In his speech at a public meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tiruchirapalli, 325 km from here, Modi said India, as a nation, will navigate every situation successfully because his government has always placed the interests of the citizens above everything.</p>.PM Modi launches several projects in poll-bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu .<p>“Even in these times, our approach will be the same. There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. I would like to appeal to the people to spread only correct and verified information,” Modi said. The PM’s remarks came as panic spread across the country over availability of domestic LPG cylinders after hotels and eateries began limiting their menu due to shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. </p><p>At the rally, the Prime Minister tore into the DMK accusing it of betraying the people’s mandate the party got in 2021. </p><p>“What's the condition of Tamil Nadu today? Under the DMK govt, violent crimes against women have become common. Recently, everyone saw the horrible news related to a DMK member who did not spare a little girl. Today, criminals roam fearlessly, harming women,” he said. </p><p>The Prime Minister said in DMK, everything starts and ends with one family and that ministers may change, MLAs may change, but power remains with one dynasty. “DMK is infamous for its scientific corruption model. Today, the same model is being used to make Tamil Nadu an ATM for one family,” Modi alleged. </p><p>He also spoke about Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, against whom the ED has alleged Rs 800 crore cash-for-jobs scam, saying when jobs are sold for money, dreams of middle class and poor are destroyed. </p><p>''Where all this money goes, just like rivers go to sea, all corrupt money in TN goes to one family,'' Modi said, targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin’s government. </p><p>Sharing the stage yet again with leaders of all political parties in the NDA, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Modi maintained that the next government will be run by the NDA, contradicting the AIADMK’s stand that it will be a single-party dispensation.</p><p>However, Union Minister and BJP’s election in charge for Tamil Nadu Piyush Goyal said AIADMK is the leader of the NDA in the state and that Palaniswami is the CM candidate. </p><p>Modi also said farmers of the delta are the backbone of Tamil Nadu's food security and that they deserve fair prices, good facilities and modern storage infrastructure. </p><p>“DMK promised to create grain warehouses, but today, farmers are searching for these warehouses, which are nowhere to be found. Similarly, DMK had promised a big increase in MSP for paddy. Farmers are asking what happened to these promises,” he said. </p>