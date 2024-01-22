No police nod needed for events in private places: Madras HC over pran pratishtha

"Where, by conducting such functions, there is a possibility of spill over to the place, which is accessed by the general public, the same has to be informed to the police in order to enable the police to take necessary measures to keep the situation under control and to ensure that no disturbance is caused to the free movement of the general public."

"If such functions are planned to be conducted within temples, which are within the control of the HR & CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) Department, the concerned official belonging to the Department must be informed about the same beforehand, and the permission will be granted subject to reasonable conditions imposed by the Department," the government submitted.