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‘No political vendetta, action based on evidence’: Tamil Nadu Minister on DVAC raids against DMK leader E V Velu

The raids were conducted at 14 locations, including the residences and offices of former DMK minister and sitting MLA of Tiruvannamalai, Velu, on Thursday
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMK

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