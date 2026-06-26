‘No political vendetta, action based on evidence’: Tamil Nadu Minister on DVAC raids against DMK leader E V Velu

<p>After<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dmk"> DMK</a> described the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searches on former minister EV Velu as an act of "political vendetta", <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan on Friday dismissed the allegation, asserting that the agency's action was initiated on the basis of evidence and in accordance with the law.</p><p>"The DVAC action followed evidence and proper legal grounds. There's no political vendetta," Rajmohan said.</p><p>He urged the former Public Works and Highways Minister to cooperate with the investigation with "legal courage" instead of accusing the ruling party of targeting him for political reasons.</p>.Just days after CM Vijay promises against corruption, DVAC raids properties linked to DMK leader E V Velu.<p>Drawing parallels with earlier cases involving politicians accused of corruption, Rajmohan said several leaders had faced legal proceedings and were ultimately penalised by courts. Holding the School Education Department portfolio as well, he stressed that accountability applies equally to everyone and that no individual is above the law.</p><p>Addressing reporters, the minister said the probe would continue in accordance with legal procedures. He also referred to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's recent statement in the Assembly that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing would face action, irrespective of their status.</p><p>On Thursday, the DVAC carried out searches at 14 locations linked to Velu, including his residence and offices. The raids followed the registration of a corruption case against the Tiruvannamalai MLA and 10 others over alleged irregularities in the execution of a Highways Department road project in 2022.</p><p>The agency did not disclose details of the material seized during the raid.</p><p>The case stems from a complaint filed by the convener of NGO Arappor Iyakkam.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>