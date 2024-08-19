No ‘secret relationship’ with BJP, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin after AIADMK’s claim

The Chief Minister also sought to know why the AIADMK or Palaniswami, who “proudly sport” a picture of Jayalalithaa in their shirt pockets, never bothered to conduct a “condolence meeting for her.”

“They say we are in a secret relationship with the BJP just because we invited Rajnath Singh for the event. This has become fodder for the media. Every media has interpreted the statements of (Palaniswami) in its way. We have no reason to be in a secret relationship with anyone (BJP),” Stalin said.

He also recalled the words of former prime minister Indira Gandhi that DMK will always be rooted in its ideology while supporting or opposing a decision.

“This is enough for us. We passed a resolution against the Union Government in our district secretaries meeting last week. Palaniswami should first read such resolutions. We are not like Palaniswami to make compromises to assume power. We will respect people. I tell you categorically that the DMK will never compromise on the rights (of states),” he added.

Stalin said it was Karunanidhi who ensured that the Tamil signature of Annadurai, the DMK founder, became part of the coin released in his memory and that his government was insistent that the words Tamizh Vellum (Tamil will emerge victorious) should find mention in Karunanidhi’s commemorative coin.

Contending that the coin release function was a government-organized event, Stalin also sought to punch holes in Palaniswami’s criticism of why the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not invited. “A commemorative coin in memory of MGR was released in 2019 by Palaniswami himself because no one from the Centre came to the event. They never considered him as a Chief Minister,” Stalin claimed.