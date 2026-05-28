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Homeindiatamil nadu

None can deny there is corruption in judiciary: Madras High Court

The bench said while addressing a legal conference in Kollam (Kerala), former Chief Justice of India Bharucha implied that 20 per cent of the judges in the country were corrupt.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduJudiciaryMadras High Court

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