Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Not against any religion': TVK MLA retracts remark backing Udhayanidhi on Sanatan Dharma amid backlash

The Madurai Central legislator came under fire after stating that 'we are also in the field to eradicate Sanatan Dharma.'
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian politcsUdhayanidhi StalinTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us