<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> MLA Madhar Badhurudeen (V M S Mustafa) found himself at the centre of a controversy on Thursday after endorsing<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on “eradicating Sanatan Dharma,” and later issuing a clarification following sharp criticism from the BJP.</p><p>The Madurai Central legislator came under fire after stating that “we are also in the field to eradicate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanatan-dharma">Sanatan Dharma</a>.” The remark, made a day after the Vijay-led TVK government won the Assembly floor test on May 13, drew strong reactions from BJP leaders, who accused him of hurting religious sentiments and disturbing communal harmony.</p><p>BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy criticised Mustafa’s statement, saying that an elected representative, particularly from the Muslim community, making derogatory remarks about Hinduism and calling for its eradication could seriously affect religious harmony.</p><p>“Will Mustafa, who criticises Sanatan Dharma, which is a way of life, dare to criticise the Islamic faith? Will he come forward with criticism of Christianity?” asked Thirupathy asked in a post shared on X. </p><p>Sharing his views on X, the BJP leader said the belief that people in power could say anything reflected political arrogance.</p><p>He further accused Chief Minister Joseph Vijay of remaining silent on both Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks in the Assembly and Mustafa’s statement.</p>.<p>The post read, “Chief Minister Joseph Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has so far not condemned either Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech on Sanatanam in the Assembly or the remarks made by DMK MLA Mustafa. For a Chief Minister who claims to be the leader for all people, failing to condemn those who criticise the way of life of the majority community does not befit the high office he holds."</p><p>Calling Sanatan Dharma “eternal and everlasting,” Thirupathy said no one in the past had been able to destroy it, nor would anyone in the present or future succeed in doing so.</p><p>The controversy stems from remarks Mustafa made to reporters in Madurai on May 12. Responding to a question on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier comments on Sanatan Dharma, Mustafa said, “We in TVK follow the ideologies of Periyar E V Ramasamy and B R Ambedkar, and we too are committed to opposing Sanatan Dharma.”</p><p>Amid mounting backlash, Mustafa later clarified on X that “we are not against any religion.”</p>.<p>During his Assembly speech on May 12, Udhayanidhi Stalin had once again repeated his earlier contentious stand that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated.</p>