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'Not ignored his request': VCK to decide on supporting Vijay-led TVK government

Although the Congress, which has five MLAs, has extended support to TVK, the party still remains short of the 118-seat majority mark needed to form the government.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndia PoliticsVCKVijayTVK

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